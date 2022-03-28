EKI Energy puts GHG Tech investment on hold due to working capital assessment

EKI Energy stock is locked in a lower circuit and is down close to around 5 percent. However, it was locked in the lower low circuit on Monday because the company has made a couple of announcements on the exchanges. They said that the investment decision in GHG Technologies is on hold due to working capital assessment.

However, it was locked in the lower low circuit on Monday because the company has made a couple of announcements on the exchanges. They said that the investment decision in GHG Technologies is on hold due to working capital assessment.

GHG Technologies is an associated company. The investment amount was not disclosed, but EKI had said that the company would help them in backward integration. It was an important process that was going to take care of their raw materials.

Also, the company's internal auditor Arora Banthiya and Tulsiyan have resigned.

