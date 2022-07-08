Editor’s Roundtable discusses week gone by and road ahead for Indian equity market

Commodity markets saw a sharp decline this week, from crude oil to cereals to gold and silver, nothing was spared. However Indian stocks markets saw solid up move this week.

So, with the first quarter earnings season upon us, what is the big cue for the markets going ahead? Watch CNBC-TV18’s Editor’s Roundtable to know more.

Rahul Arora, CEO of Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities, believes that FMCG stocks like HUL, Britannia, Marico are likely to outperform as they are likely to see a huge margin expansion.

“The likes of HUL, Britannia, Marico are going to see huge margin expansion as input prices have cooled off considerably. So, if commodity prices stay where they are today or cool off further, then you could get into a situation for the next 18-24 months where government spending will go up with a thrust on rural and so margins will expand considerably.”

