Edelweiss upgrades ITC after budget, Q3 numbers; here's why

Edelweiss Securities upgraded ITC because of a positive surprise in union budget 2022 and Q3FY22 consensus beat, Abneesh Roy, executive director-institutional equities, told CNBC-TV18.

Indian conglomerate ITC Limited reported a strong quarter ended December 31, 2021, on the back of growth in its cigarettes, agri and hotels segments. In its quarterly earnings report, ITC reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 18,365.8 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021--a 30 percent year-on-year increase over Rs 14,124.48 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. It was also a nearly 24 percent quarter-on-quarter increase.

“We have a positive view and Rs 285 target price on ITC. This is the second successive, no tax cycle which is a big positive for ITC,” said Roy.

On hotel business, he said urban recovery is seen in all forms of consumption, there is a revenge pent-up demand, so the business should do well. Roy said, “People are not going to go on an overseas vacation, so Indian hotel businesses should do well and ITC is a key player there.”

