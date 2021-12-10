Edelweiss Sec sees momentum in ITC, increases target price

Abneesh Roy, Executive Director, Institutional Equities at Edelweiss Securities sees more momentum in the stock in the near-term and has a target price of Rs 265 on ITC.

Roy believes ITC will look to unlock value at a time when hotel players have seen good recovery.

The core business of the company -- cigarette business -- has come back to pre-COVID levels, he said.

