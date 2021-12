In our daily section, Standout Brokerage Report, we look at a report by Edelweiss on Zensar Technologies stock.

Edelweiss has initiated a coverage on the Zensar Technologies stock with a ‘buy’ rating and a target price of Rs 705.

Edelweiss believes that Zensar is now taking all the turnaround metrics that is new leadership, high digital revenue, and focus on competencies. Zensar’s new CEO has laid out five strategic areas where they are going to focus on.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Nimesh Shah for more details.

