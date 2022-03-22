Edelweiss bullish on Nykaa; here’s why

Among all the new-age businesses, Nykaa is the only one that is still profitable and has unit economics profitability by its side and at the same time has huge growth potential as well.

It is India's largest online beauty and cosmetics retailer where the market opportunity remains significant with nearly Rs 2.5 lakh crore by FY26 or CY25 (calendar year 2025) is what Edelweiss believes which should be more than 2.5 times what it currently stands at as well.

The brokerage firm has a buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,859.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Mangalam Maloo for more details.