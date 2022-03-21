Dodla Dairy buys Sri Krishna Milks for Rs 50 crore; details here

Dodla Dairy acquired a company called Sri Krishna Milks for about Rs 50 crore. Not much in terms of a revenue addition but it operates in milk and milk products space in both Karnataka as well as Goa.

Post this acquisition Dodla will consolidate its position in the markets that it is strong in, namely North Karnataka, Goa and some bits of Maharashtra too.

The acquisitions, in the next couple of years, might be little earnings decretive – that’s primarily because there is some debt on the books and interest payments will not be less than the profit addition, there will be a little more, but structurally it's a good buy and that's why ICICI Securities does have a buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 615.

