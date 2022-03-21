0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
videos | IST

Dodla Dairy buys Sri Krishna Milks for Rs 50 crore; details here

Profile image
By Mangalam Maloo   IST (Published)
Mini

Dodla Dairy acquired a company called Sri Krishna Milks for about Rs 50 crore. Not much in terms of a revenue addition but it operates in milk and milk products space in both Karnataka as well as Goa.

Dodla Dairy acquired a company called Sri Krishna Milks for about Rs 50 crore. Not much in terms of a revenue addition but it operates in milk and milk products space in both Karnataka as well as Goa.
Post this acquisition Dodla will consolidate its position in the markets that it is strong in, namely North Karnataka, Goa and some bits of Maharashtra too.
Also Read: Amul hikes milk prices by Rs 2 per litre from March 1
The acquisitions, in the next couple of years, might be little earnings decretive – that’s primarily because there is some debt on the books and interest payments will not be less than the profit addition, there will be a little more, but structurally it's a good buy and that's why ICICI Securities does have a buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 615.
Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Mangalam Maloo for more details.
Tags

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More