Dhani Services plunges 20%; here's what's pulling the stock lower

Profile image
By Abhishek Kothari   IST (Updated)
Mini

Dhani Services has been one of the wealth-destructors in 2022 so far. The stock has declined more than 14 percent today and about 31.5 percent in last one week and is down about close to 46.5 percent year-to-date.

There are news developments happening wherein several users were shocked to find unaccounted outstanding loans from Dhani Loans appearing on their credit history without their consent. So in the past few days, many users have taken to social media wherein they have raised concerns over the misuse of their PAN details by unknown third parties to avail loans from the fintech startup.
Several individuals have also approached the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as well as cyber-crime authorities regarding the same. Apart from the PAN details, most of the customer details were not genuine and Dhani Services has confirmed the development that has been taken place and they are initiating action in this regard.
Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Abhishek Kothari for more details.
Catch all stock market updates here
First Published:  IST
