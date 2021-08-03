Deepak Nitrite in focus after company gives outlook on segments

VIDEOS

August 03, 2021

Deepak Nitrite is in focus after the company gave its outlook on different segments in an investor communication released late on Monday. On the basic chemicals segment, Deepak Nitrite's management said the company has been capitalising on pricing opportunities but some of the end-user industries continue to be impacted by the pandemic.

On specialty chemicals, the company said its profitability was impacted by higher commodity prices and logistical issues.

On performance products, Deepak Nitrite said the key end-user industries are yet to recover to pre-Covid levels. However, there is improvement in dasda prices and PP chemicals where volumes have surged.

Earlier, the company had reported a 205.84 percent year-on-year surge in net profit to Rs 302.63 crore for the quarter ended June 30. The company's total income from operations had risen to Rs 1,534.47 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year, from Rs 681.24 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Earnings per share rose to Rs 22.19 in Q1FY22 from Rs 7.25 in the year-ago period.