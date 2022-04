Credit Suisse in its note on Coal India has given an ‘outperform’ rating on the stock. They continue to remain positive on the stock and they have a target price of Rs 225.

Why the change?

Credit Suisse is expecting the consensus estimates to be revised higher. They are expecting higher dividend payouts, volumes and realisations.

