Credit Suisse initiates coverage on JB Chemicals with 'outperform' rating

Credit Suisse has initiated an ‘outperform’ rating on JB Chemicals with a target price of Rs 2,020.

According to the firm, the key reason is the fastest growing India business for the company, which should see a 15 percent compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next five years till FY25, which is 2 times the industry growth. India business contributes close to 60 percent of FY22 EBITDA and it is likely to go up to 70 percent by FY25.

CS likes the new management’s growth strategy.

