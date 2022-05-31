Credit Suisse initiates coverage on Indian auto supplier stocks; details here

Credit Suisse has initiated coverage on three stocks, Motherson Sumi, Bharat Forge and Sona BLW.

Credit Suisse believes that the Indian auto suppliers are gaining market share and are benefitting from the production-linked incentives (PLI) scheme as well as domestic growth.

The brokerage house has an “outperform” rating on Motherson Sumi and Bharat Forge with a target price of Rs 166 and Rs 903, respectively. It, however, has a “neutral” rating on Sona BLW with a target price of Rs 552.

According to Credit Suisse, the biggest gain will come into Motherson Sumi because of the large quantum of the orderbook marked down owing to the slowdown. The brokerage sees the biggest upside there.

For Bharat Forge, the firm believes that the recovery is unappreciated by the market at this point in time. For Sona BLW, Credit Suisse is bullish on growth. However, it believes the growth is priced in.

