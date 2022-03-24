Credit Suisse downgrades ABB, Siemens to ‘neutral’; here’s why

There is an interesting contra view from Credit Suisse on capital goods. They see pitfalls ahead and hence they have a cautious view. They have downgraded ABB and Siemens to ‘neutral’.

There is an interesting contra view from Credit Suisse on capital goods. They see pitfalls ahead and hence they have a cautious view. They have downgraded ABB and Siemens to ‘neutral’.

Both these companies are a big play on the budding investment cycle. The stocks are at an elevated level in terms of valuations and there are high expectations as well.

On ABB they have downgraded to ‘neutral’ and they have cut the target price to Rs 1,850 versus the earlier target price of Rs 2,250.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Nimesh Shah for more details.