COVID-19 related stocks seeing correction, check details

Pandemic-related stocks are seeing a correction globally due to a decline in COVID-19 cases. Back home, a sector that stands out is the diagnostic space because of reduced testing and normalcy in business.

As COVID-19 cases reduce, it seems pandemic-related stocks globally are seeing a correction. Vaccine manufacturers such as Moderna, Pfizer, BioNTech and Novavax have all corrected anywhere between 8 percent to over 20 percent just in the past one month.

The likes of Moderna have seen a steeper correction with the stock down 70 percent from its August 2021 highs.

While many of the companies have issue specific to the company – for example executives of Moderna, the manufacturer of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, have sold shares worth around USD 3.6 million last week – analysts have pegged the broader reason for the correction due to COVID-19 cases reducing and investors hence questioning if vaccines will be a sustainable revenue going forward.

