COVID-19 has postponed demand not destroyed it, says Motilal Oswal's Raamdeo Agrawal

Raamdeo Agrawal, Chairman of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, believes there is a postponement of demand rather than destruction of demand due to COVID.
He expects new opportunities for investors to come in consumer durable and insurance sectors.
"Some of the opportunities will come in autos and the consumer durable kind of companies where demand is not destroyed but is only postponed."
"Insurance industry all the time they sell fear and fear has been the maximum now during COVID. So my sense is in the next 2-3 years insurance industry should see huge pick-up in their businesses."
