Consumption stocks up in trade, here’s why

Consumption stocks are doing well in trade today. It is all about drinks and pizza as United Spirits, United Breweries and Jubilant Foodworks are all buzzing in trade today and are up 4-5 percent.

USL is up 10 percent this month and 22 percent so far this year, while UBL is up 4 percent this month and 25 percent this year and Jubilant is up 8 percent this month and up 46 percent this year.

More of unlocking and easing of restrictions are seen, last week Maharashtra and Mumbai extended timing for restaurants till 10 pm on all days. Meanwhile, vaccination is also picking up the pace. Amid all this positive news, India has scaled a new peak with 88.13 lakh doses on Monday, followed by 55 lakh in last 24 hours.

If one were to look at valuations, USL is trading at discount compared to UBL at 39 times one year forward versus UBL at 47 times, while Jubilant valuations are skyrocketing at 107 times FY22 expected earnings and 80 times to one year forward expected earnings per share (EPS).