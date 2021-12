If there were companies that defined 2021, Zomato would definitely be on the top of that list for a variety of reasons.

As we know, it is India’s largest food delivery company and is also the first of the new business initial public offerings (IPOs) to list on the bourses. It opened the floodgate for all the other companies to go ahead and knock on the doors of D-Street.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Mangalam Maloo for more details.