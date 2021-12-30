Companies that defined 2021: Nykaa, first new-age business that's profitable

In a CNBC-TV18’s special segment, Companies That Defined 2021, Mangalam Maloo talks about Nykaa in more details.

Nykaa is the first of the profitable new businesses to hit initial public offerings (IPOs). It has built a multiple firsts – woman founder, re-defined beauty retail etc. all of that works for the company.

Like other companies, this one saw a strong subscription for its IPO – 91 times, listed at 80 percent premium to its issue price and hit one lakh crore marketcap on its listing day itself.

