Companies that defined 2021: Nykaa, first new-age business that's profitable

Nykaa is the first of the profitable new businesses to hit initial public offerings (IPOs). It has built a multiple firsts – woman founder, re-defined beauty retail etc. all of that works for the company.
Like other companies, this one saw a strong subscription for its IPO – 91 times, listed at 80 percent premium to its issue price and hit one lakh crore marketcap on its listing day itself.
In a CNBC-TV18's special segment, Companies That Defined 2021, Mangalam Maloo talks about Nykaa in more details.
