Coforge gets buy rating as brokerage sees 15-20% topline growth in 2-3 years but target price trimmed

Coforge is upgraded by Antique to ‘buy’ from ‘hold’. While the brokerage house has cut the target price to Rs 4,700 from Rs 5,200, it still suggests a 43 percent upside from current levels.

Antique believes that the company will maintain an organic topline growth of 15-20 percent in constant currency terms over the next two to three years. For FY23, Coforge has given the guidance of 20 percent constant-currency growth which Antique believe is conservative and they can grow further than that. Coforge in the past has been investing in the right areas to win large dealwins and that momentum is likely to continue according to the Antique note.

The only risk the brokerage is highlighting is one the ADR listing and two the potential Baring exit. Those two are the big overhangs; hence, Antique is giving a 10 percent discount to other midcap peers like Mindtree and Mphasis.

