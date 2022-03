Coal India is buzzing in trade as coal prices hit an all-time high. Overnight, coal prices gained by 5.5 percent to trade at USD 302 per tonne. Supply concerns due to Russia-Ukraine conflict and energy crunch in international markets are some of the reasons for the rise.

On a year on year basis coal prices have risen by 244 percent. In 2022 alone, the coal prices have gained by 90 percent.

