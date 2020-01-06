CNBC-TV18's buzzing stocks for trade on January 6

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : January 06, 2020 08:30 AM IST

The Indian market is likely to open in the red on Monday following weakness in global peers on escalating geopolitical tension in the Middle East. At 7 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 26 points or 0.21 percent lower at 12,222.50, indicating a negative start for the Sensex and Nifty50. Among the stocks in the news today, Adani Ports will acquire Krishnapatnam Port for Rs 13,572 crore while Tata Motors' JLR sales in the US fell 2 percent YoY in December. Here are the stocks that will be in focus today:

Adani Ports: It has agreed to buy a 75% stake in Krishnapatnam Port at a value of Rs 13,572 crore.

Tata Motors: Total JLR US sales in December 2019 declined 2% at 13,801 units.

TCS: The company moved SC against NCLAT order directing reinstatement of Cyrus Mistry.

Force Motors: Total domestic sales in December rose 48.3% at 2,517 units.

HDFC: The lender reduced retail prime lending rate on housing loans by 5 bps w.e.f January 6.

Ashoka Buildcon: Its subsidiary has executed a concession agreement with NHAI for a project in Telangana.

Dixon Technologies: The company has partnered with Samsung for manufacturing of LED TVs.

Titan Company: The company reported 11% revenue growth in jewellery segment in Q3FY20 while the retail growth was at 15%.

Sobha: The company reported 17% on year rise in total sales volume at 10.66 lakh square feet in Q3FY20.

SBI: Six employee unions will be on nationwide bank strike on January 8.