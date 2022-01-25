CNBC-TV18's buzzing stocks for trade on January 25

Maruti Suzuki India, Cipla, Federal Bank, Macrotech (Lodha), Raymond, AB Sun Life AMC, Hero MotoCorp, Axis Bank, Burger King India will be closely tracked today. Here's the full list of stocks in focus today:

Indian shares may open in the green on Tuesday amid mixed global peers. The Singapore-based SGX Nifty Futures, an early indicator of Nifty50's performance, indicated a positive start for the domestic market as they rose to 17,010, up 135 points or 0.8 percent, at 7:40 am. Maruti Suzuki India, Cipla, Federal Bank, Macrotech (Lodha), Raymond, AB Sun Life AMC, Hero MotoCorp, Axis Bank, Burger King India will be closely tracked today. Here's the full list of stocks in focus today:

These companies are scheduled to report their quarterly earnings today.

Hero MotoCorp | The company on Monday said its board has approved to invest up to Rs 700 crore in Hero FinCorp Ltd (HFCL). The investment is subject to execution of definitive documents and completion of certain conditions customary to a transaction of this nature, the two-wheeler major said in a regulatory filing.

Axis Bank | The bank reported a sharp rise in profit at Rs 3,614 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 1,116.6 crore in Q3FY21. Revenue rose to Rs 8,653.4 crore from Rs 7,372.8 crore YoY.

Burger King India | The company narrowed loss to Rs 15.15 crore in Q3FY22 against a loss of Rs 29 crore in Q3FY21 while revenue jumped to Rs 279.89 crore from Rs 163.19 crore YoY.

Macrotech Developers | The company's officials will meet analysts and investors on January 27 to discuss financial results.

HT Media | The company's officials will meet analysts and investors on January 28, to discuss financial results.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries | The company reported lower profit at Rs 36.38 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 39.16 crore in Q3FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 601.75 crore from Rs 506.37 crore YoY.

Rane (Madras) Limited | The company reported consolidated revenue of Rs 440.50 crores for the quarter ending December 2021, against Rs 435.20 crore for the previous corresponding quarter, up by 1.2 percent YoY.

Steel Strips Wheels Ltd | The company reported total revenue of Rs 860.52 crores for the December 2021 quarter, against Rs 524.54 crores for the December 2020 quarter, up by 64.05 percent YoY.

Aditya Birla Capital | The company's officials will meet investors and analysts on February 4 to discuss financial results.