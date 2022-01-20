CNBC-TV18's buzzing stocks for trade on January 20

Stocks such as Hindustan Unilever, Biocon, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, Havells India, Persistent Systems, PNB Housing Finance, Agro Tech Foods and Mphasis Ltd will be closely tracked. Here is a complete list of top stocks to watch out for in trade today:

The Indian market is likely to open lower as SGX Nifty50 futures were at 17,907.25, slightly down in the red, at 7:40 am, hinting at a muted opening for the domestic market on Thursday. Stocks such as Hindustan Unilever, Biocon, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, Havells India, Persistent Systems, PNB Housing Finance, Agro Tech Foods and Mphasis Ltd will be closely tracked. Here is a complete list of top stocks to watch out for in trade today:

These companies will announce their quarterly numbers today.

PTC India Financial: The company saw sudden resignations of independent directors Kamlesh Vikamsey & Santosh B Nayar with immediate effect owing to a serious lapse of governance and compliance.

L&T Infotech (LTI): The infotech arm of EPC major Larsen & Toubro reported an 18 percent growth in its net profit to Rs 612.5 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Bajaj Auto Ltd: The company reported continuing strong exports with average monthly volumes in excess of 2,19,000 units. In its quarterly earnings report released on Wednesday, the automaker said it exported a record 2.5 million units for the calendar year 2021.

ICICI Lombard: The country's largest private-sector non-life insurer ICICI Lombard General Insurance on Wednesday reported a modest 1.27 percent year-on-year increase in its profit after tax (PAT) in the quarter ended December 31, 2021. In its quarterly earnings report, the insurer reported a PAT of Rs 318 crore as against Rs 314 crore in the corresponding quarter the previous year.

Tata Communications: The company's net profit was down 7 percent at Rs 395.21 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 425.38 crore in Q3FY21 and revenue was up at Rs 4,184.89 crore versus Rs 4,174.02 crore, QoQ.

Sanghi Industries: The company's officials will meet Invesco Mutual Fund, and K M Visaria Family Trust on January 20.

HCL Technologies: The company appointed Prabhakar Appana as Senior Vice President and the Global Head of its AWS Ecosystem Business Unit.

Rallis India: The company's officials will meet analysts and investors on January 20. The company also reported a 30 percent fall in consolidated net profit of Rs 39.56 crore in Q3FY22 versus Rs 56.49 crore in Q3FY21, and revenue was down 13 percent at Rs 628.08 crore against Rs 727.80 crore, QoQ.