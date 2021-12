The Zomato versus Swiggy debate is just as old as these companies and all of us, probably, have a favourite.

JPMorgan, in their recent report, looked at 32,000 restaurants in India’s largest food delivery cities – Mumbai, Bengaluru and New Delhi.

Watch the accompanying video to know who is leading in the 3 metro cities as Pavitra Parekh decodes the #JPMorgan Report.