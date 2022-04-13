CLSA says 'sell' Jubilant FoodWorks stock; here's why

CLSA has retained its ‘sell’ rating on Jubilant FoodWorks with a target price of Rs 2,500, which is about Rs 250-300 away from the current market price.

The thesis for the same is that the competition in the pizza space is rising. A fair amount of scalability has been seen in other pizza chains both new as well as old. As a result of which, whenever there is aggression by the competitor, CLSA expects the gross margin of Jubilant FoodWorks to reduce notwithstanding the price hikes that the company has taken.

The only risk to the sell call is the announcement of the new CEO and the scalability of their new businesses.

