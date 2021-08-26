CLSA positive on SBI, here’s why

CLSA has come out with a report on public sector undertaking (PSU) banks. The firm believes that cost to income ratio of PSU banks could remain sticky on the upside because there is a hike in pension payouts, which could keep the cost to income ratio elevated.

CLSA has come out with a report on public sector undertaking (PSU) banks. The firm believes that cost to income ratio of PSU banks could remain sticky on the upside because there is a hike in pension payouts, which could keep the cost to income ratio elevated.

The government has decided to hike pension payout to deceased bankers or family members to about 30 percent of the last drawn salary. So, they have also increased PSU banks’ contribution to National Pension Scheme (NPS) by 4 percent to about 14 percent now, versus 10 percent earlier.

A turning corporate cycle is favourable for PSU banks however, they have been positive on State Bank of India (SBI) but have highlighted that the cost base of PSU banks can remain sticky and may constrain return on earnings (RoE) improvement, post which, the credit cost will normalise.

