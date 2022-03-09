Citi upgrades Dr Lal Pathlabs to 'buy' but cuts target price

Citi has upgraded Dr Lal Pathlabs to a ‘buy’ from ‘neutral’ revising the target price to Rs 3,460 versus its earlier target of Rs 4,120.

The firm believes that the street is underestimating the company’s ability to expand the non-core markets without putting margins at risk.

The macro environment is now turning positive for the company and Dr Lal Pathlabs is expected to gain the market share from unorganized players.

