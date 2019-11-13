#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Check out top stock recommendations of Amit Gupta of ICICI Direct

Updated : November 13, 2019 09:55 AM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Yogesh Mehta of Motilal Oswal on what is moving the markets today.

Amit Gupta’s stock picks are:

Buy Dr Reddy's Laboratories with a stop loss of Rs 2,730, target of Rs 2,950.

Buy Torrent Power with a stop loss of Rs 285, target of Rs 335.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 
