Check out top stock recommendations of Amit Gupta of ICICI Direct

Updated : November 13, 2019 09:55 AM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Yogesh Mehta of Motilal Oswal on what is moving the markets today.

Amit Gupta’s stock picks are:

Buy Dr Reddy's Laboratories with a stop loss of Rs 2,730, target of Rs 2,950.

Buy Torrent Power with a stop loss of Rs 285, target of Rs 335.

