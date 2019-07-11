In association with
Check out top stock ideas by stock experts Mitessh Thakkar & Ashwani Gujral

Updated : July 11, 2019 12:02 PM IST

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com, Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com and CA Rudramurthy BV of Vachana Investments discusses with Prashant Nair and Ekta Batra their readings and outlook on market technical and F&O side of the market as well as specific stocks and sectors. Ashwani Gujral also answered viewer stock queries.

Follow stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral here: https://www.cnbctv18.com/author/ashwani-gujral-115/

Follow stock recommendations by Mitessh Thakkar here: https://www.cnbctv18.com/author/mitessh-mthakkar-111/

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
