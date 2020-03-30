Check out top stock ideas by Ruchit Jain of Angel Broking

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : March 30, 2020 01:50 PM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Ruchit Jain of Angel Broking on what is moving the markets today.

Sell TVS Motor with stop loss above Rs 312 and target of Rs 260

Buy Hindustan Unilever with stop loss of Rs 2,050 and target of Rs 2,330

Jain’s top stock recommendations for the day are:: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.