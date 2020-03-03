  • SENSEX
Check out top F&O stock ideas by Shubham Agarwal of Quantsapp Advisory

Updated : March 03, 2020 09:06 AM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Shubham Agarwal of Quantsapp Advisory on what is moving the markets today.

Agarwal’s top stock recommendations for the day are:

  • Sell RBL Bank - Buy 260 Put and Sell 240 Put, the net spread cost is at Rs 5.45, we are looking for a target of Rs 10 with a stop loss at Rs 2.50.

  • Sell Ashok Leyland - Buy 70 Strike Put Option with a stop loss of Rs 2, target of Rs 6

  • Buy Bharti Airtel - Buy 540 Call Option with a stop loss of Rs 8, target of Rs 18

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
