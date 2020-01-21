Check out top F&O stock ideas by Shubham Agarwal of Quantsapp Advisory

VIDEOS

Updated : January 21, 2020 09:15 AM IST

Market guru Shubham Agarwal of Quantsapp Advisory gave his verdict on important stocks for Tuesday’s trade in an interview to CNBC-TV18.



Sell Bank of Baroda - 95 Strike Put option can be bought for a target of Rs 6 with a stop loss of Rs 1.5.



Sell on Indiabulls Housing Finance Buy 290 Strike Put option and sell a 270 Strike Put option the net spread is at Rs 7.30. Look for a target of Rs 15 with a stop loss at Rs 3



Buy ICICI Bank - Buy 540 Strike Call option and sell 560 Strike Call option the net spread is at Rs 6.35. Look for a target of Rs 12 and stop loss at Rs 3.



Shubham Agarwal’s stock recommendations are:: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.