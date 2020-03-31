  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex gains over 800 points, Nifty opens above 8,500
Asia shares edge up, China factories show flicker of life
Crude oil futures slide as pandemic darkens demand outlook
Rupee opens 13 paise higher at 75.52 against dollar
Home Videos Market Stocks
VIDEOS
Market

Check out top F&O stock ideas by Quantsapp Advisory’s Shubham Agarwal

Updated : March 31, 2020 09:36 AM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Shubham Agarwal, CEO & head of research at Quantsapp Advisory on what is moving the markets today.

Agarwal’s stock recommendations for today's trade:
  • Buy DRL 3,100 Call and sell 3,300 Call; the spread is at Rs 72 with a stop loss of Rs 40 and target price of Rs 125.
  • Buy Larsen & Toubro (L&T) 700 Put with a stop loss of Rs 30 and target price of Rs 60.
  • Buy Infosys 600 Put with a stop loss of Rs 26 and target price of Rs 60.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement