Check out top F&O stock ideas by Quantsapp Advisory’s Shubham Agarwal

Market

Updated : March 31, 2020 09:36 AM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Shubham Agarwal, CEO & head of research at Quantsapp Advisory on what is moving the markets today.

Buy DRL 3,100 Call and sell 3,300 Call; the spread is at Rs 72 with a stop loss of Rs 40 and target price of Rs 125.

Buy Larsen & Toubro (L&T) 700 Put with a stop loss of Rs 30 and target price of Rs 60.

Buy Infosys 600 Put with a stop loss of Rs 26 and target price of Rs 60.

Agarwal’s stock recommendations for today's trade:The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.