Check out top F&O stock ideas by ICICI Direct’s Amit Gupta

Updated : April 01, 2020 10:28 AM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Amit Gupta, head-derivatives of ICICI Direct on what is moving the markets today.

Buy Nestle India with a target price of Rs 19,000 and stop loss of Rs 14,100.

Sell Ujjivan Financial Services Futures at Rs 155-160 with a stop loss of Rs 180 and target price of Rs 115.

Gupta’s stock recommendations for today's trade:The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.