Check out top F&O stock ideas by HDFC Securities’ VK Sharma

Updated : March 30, 2020 10:19 AM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru VK Sharma, Head of Business, Private Client Group, HDFC Securities on what is moving the markets today.

Buy Berger Paints 500 Call at Rs 24 with a stop loss of Rs 18 and target price of Rs 35.

Buy Coal India 135 Call at Rs 8 with a stop loss of Rs 5 and target price of Rs 15.

Buy ICICI Bank 350 Call at Rs 32 with a stop loss of Rs 27 and target price of Rs 45

Buy Hero Motocorp 1,600 Put at Rs 136 with a stop loss of Rs 90 and target price of Rs 220.

Sharma’s stock recommendations for today's trade:The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.