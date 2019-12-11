Check out top F&O stock ideas by Amit Gupta of ICICI Direct

VIDEOS

Updated : December 11, 2019 09:28 AM IST

Below is the latest analysis and commentary by stock market expert Amit Gupta of ICICI Direct on what is moving the markets today.



Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 2,255, target of Rs 2,390.



Sell Apollo Tyres with a stop loss of Rs 174, target of Rs 148.



Amit Gupta's stock ideas for the day are: