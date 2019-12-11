#CAB#GDP#Maharashtra
Check out top F&O stock ideas by Amit Gupta of ICICI Direct

Updated : December 11, 2019 09:28 AM IST

Below is the latest analysis and commentary by stock market expert Amit Gupta of ICICI Direct on what is moving the markets today.

Amit Gupta’s stock ideas for the day are:

  • Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 2,255, target of Rs 2,390.

  • Sell Apollo Tyres with a stop loss of Rs 174, target of Rs 148.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
