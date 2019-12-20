Check out top F&O investing picks from market expert Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal Securities

The latest analysis and commentary by futures and options (F&O) market expert Chandan Taparia, derivative and technical analyst of Motilal Oswal Securities on what is moving the markets today.



Buy Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) with a stop loss of Rs 1,585, target of Rs 1,665.



Buy Manappuram Finance with a stop loss of Rs 170 and target of Rs 185.



Buy Siemens with a stop loss of Rs 1,495 and target of Rs 1,600.



Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.