Check out Mitessh Thakkar's quick take on these handpicked stocks

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : February 03, 2020 09:25 AM IST

Market guru Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com gave his verdict on important stocks for Monday’s trade in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Thakkar has been tracking the equity markets since 1999 and he regularly share his views on stocks and indices.



Buy Asian Paints at around Rs 1,745 with a stop loss of Rs 1,725, target of Rs 1,780.



Sell Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 716, target of Rs 685



Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 4,249, target of Rs 4,340



Sell NCC with a stop loss of Rs 53, target of Rs 46



Thakkar’s stock ideas for today's trade:

Follow stock recommendations by Mitessh Thakkar here:

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.