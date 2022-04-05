Charting Trends: All Star Charts' JC Parets bullish on ICICI Bank, TCS, RIL

In CNBC-TV18’s special segment, ‘Charting Trends’, JC Parets of All Star Charts, gave his latest analysis and commentary on the stock market as well as specific stocks and sectors.

On banks Parets said, “I like ICICI Bank, there is an ADR that trades in the United States so we have been talking to our clients all over the world about buying ICICI Bank not just our Indian investors but investors around the world have exposure to this particular banks. On the NSE ICICI Bank if it is above Rs 730 that is the level - if we are above that we have to be long and the next target if Rs 1,000 on ICICI Bank.”

Parets is also positive on Nifty Energy. He said, “We continue to look at India as a leading indicator, and not just energy, but commodities and natural resources as a group materials, chemicals things of that nature.”

He added, “I like Reliance Industries, if we are above Rs 2,400 in Reliance, I think we need to own it. I think it goes to Rs 3,600 so if I am going to pick one, I think Reliance is probably a good one. There are others too, but Reliance is the cleanest trade I think.”

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.