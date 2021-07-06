Cement stocks buzz on expectation of demand recovery

VIDEOS

Updated : July 06, 2021 15:46:55 IST

It appears that cement companies are taking heart from the fact the month of June was rather strong in terms of demand recovery.

If June is compared with May, most industry sources indicate that there is a growth of 15-20 percent on a month-on-month (MoM) in cement demand and the key reasons – 1) partial restrictions have been removed and 2) pre-monsoon, there is a pickup in terms of construction activity.

It appears that both of these factors have played out.

The past quarter was weak because of disruption owing to the second wave of COVID, but what is positive is prices are still up by nearly 5 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). There were price increases in the month of March.

During the past quarter, there have been some pullbacks on the prices, but on the whole, the rough pricing was higher by 5-6 percent in comparison to the previous quarter.

The street is bracing for a strong set of numbers in Q1 of FY22, though on a lower base.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Nigel Dsouza for more details.