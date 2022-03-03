0

Cement sector grapples with rising input costs; Motilal Oswal cuts EBITDA estimates for FY23, FY24

By Nigel D'Souza   IST (Published)
Motilal Oswal has come out with a note on the cement sector, saying that the energy sensitivity of the sector is going to be coming to the fore as petcoke and coal prices have gone up. According to Motilal Oswal the cement companies would have to increase prices by Rs 3 per bag to offset the rising input costs.

The note says that every USD 10 increase in petcoke as well as thermal coal could increase costs by Rs 41-52 per tonne, which is 5 percent of the Q3FY22 EBITDA per tonne.
They have also cut their EBITDA estimates by 13-7 percent for FY23 and FY24. In terms of profitability as well they have scaled it back by around 18-10 percent.
