Canada Pension Fund raises around $1 billion in India

Canada Pension Plan and Investment Board (CPPIB) sold 55 lakh shares in SBI Life and raised close to Rs 580 crore.

Canada Pension Fund has large holdings in Asia but within India, they own large stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank. The fund owns a large chunk of Chinese names as well - AIA Group, Alibaba Group, China Gas, ANT. They also hold Kotak Mahindra Bank in India. The fund also holds stake in Samsung Electronics and Tencent Holdings.

