Buying opportunities in broader markets; bullish on IT cos: Kotak PMS

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Anshul Saigal, Head & Executive VP at Kotak PMS said that Indian markets are reaching attractive levels with the current correction. According to Saigal there are plenty of buying opportunities in broader markets.

A rise in Omicron cases and rate hike fears spooked investors. The frontline indices slipped over 2 percent while the broader markets saw bigger cuts. Infact, the BSE companies erased a market cap of Rs 7 lakh crore in trade on Monday.

He remains positive on real estate and IT sector.

