Buy Nureca, Anupam Rasayan, add Latent View, Supriya Life on dips: IIFL’s Sanjiv Bhasin

2021 has been a year of heavy primary market activity with a lot of companies going public from Nykaa to Paytm and brought with it heightened conversation around the sky-high valuations. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Sanjiv Bhasin, director of IIFL Securities spoke at length about primary market activity.

“We cover Nureca. It’s a digital company that gives everything from curative to preventive, pre-diagnostics to diagnostics and valuations are extremely reasonable. I think that could be a multi-bagger,” said Bhasin.

He is also bullish on Anupam Rasayan and expects the stock price to double from hereon.

He further said that one can add Latent View Analytics and Supriya Lifescience on the decline. “There is not so much money because the secondary market has seen a sharp correction,” Bhasin said.

