Bull Vs Bear: Nomura, Jefferies bullish on Bharat Forge; Morgan Stanley underweight

There are more bulls for Bharat Forge than bears, and the bears are bearish because of the valuations.
Nomura has upgraded Bharat Forge to a buy from neutral. They have raised the target price to Rs 924. According to them, there are a lot of medium-term upsides from the defence segment for import substitution and artillery guns. In the defence business, there is a potential of Rs 1,000 crore per year; and the US capex cycle is strong.
Jefferies has a buy with a target price of Rs 925. They see a big turnaround over FY22 to FY23.
However, on the bearish side, Kotak has said that the valuations are too expensive at 32 times FY23. They have a sell with a target price of Rs 485, although they believe that the business is still very strong.
Morgan Stanley has an underweight call with a target at Rs 571.
