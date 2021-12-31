BSE points out 'glaring' errors in Investec report

CNBC-TV18 had highlighted an Investec Report which downgraded BSE stock. BSE today fired back claiming errors in their report. BSE is claiming is that the stake that BSE owns in CDSL, they own 20 percent stake in CDSL and that is wrongly been valued, which is resulting in a wrong target price, and hence, the recommendation seems to be quite wrong.

