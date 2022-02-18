Brokerage Conference Highlights: Property demand strong, Bharti Airtel eyeing another tariff hike in CY22

Brokerages have been holding conferences for investors with management over the past few days. The key takeaway has been that the realty sector is witnessing strong demand, while the slowdown is seen in segments like rural markets, commercial vehicles, etc.

Brokerages have been holding conferences for investors with managements over the past few days. The key takeaway has been that the realty sector is witnessing strong demand, while slowdown is seen in segments like rural market, commercial vehicle, etc.

Property demand is strong, according to DLF. The company is eyeing more value project launches going ahead.

Read Here: Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bullish on commercial real estate sector

For auto sector, ICICI Bank and ICICI Lombard have sounded cautious on the commercial vehicle front. ICICI Bank is cautious on the CV credit growth going ahead, while ICICI Lombard says that weak CV sales are seen going ahead on supply constraints.

Bajaj Auto is betting on quick three-wheeler revival and it is hoping to see a recovery in the two-wheeler segment.

In telecom space, Bharti Airtel has reiterated the ARPU or average revenue per user of Rs 300. It is eyeing another tariff hike in CY22.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Abhishek Kothari for more details.