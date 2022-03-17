0

BofA Securities says 'buy' Adani Wilmar shares; here's why

By Nimesh Shah   IST (Published)
Bank of America Securities has initiated a ‘buy’ rating on Adani Wilmar with a target price of Rs 420.

Bank of America Securities has initiated coverage on Adani Wilmar shares with a 'buy' rating and target price of Rs 420.
Adani Wilmar is a leader in edible oil, well placed in the foods business, strong execution track record and BofA sees a strong runway of growth going forward.
BofA Securities believes that the stock is a defensive play because of the pricing power that they have and also some defensive products as well. The firm is expecting a 38 percent EPS CAGR in FY22-FY23.
According to BofA Securities, market share growth and strong traction in food segment are the two key catalysts, which will play out for this stock.
