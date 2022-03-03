BoFA Securities positive on bank; HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank among top picks

Bank of America Securities is positive on banks. The top picks are HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank.

Bank of America Securities is positive on banks. The top picks are HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank. The global brokerage is also bullish on AU Small Finance Bank, State Bank of India (SBI) and Bank of Baroda (BoB) – all three are relatively cheap in terms of earnings profile and hence these are the top six picks for BoFA Securities.

Banks have collapsed yesterday. According to Bank of America Securities, the real reason for the fall is the investor positioning but the tactical indicators are now turning positive for Indian banks. Indian banks have seen one of the best EPS upgrades post Q3FY22.

The firm believes the relative valuation has fallen 40 percent from the recent peak and expects the FY23 earnings to be quite positive. BoFA Securities expects another round of EPS upgrades post Q4FY22 numbers.

