0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
videos | IST

Barbeque Nation block deal: 16% equity changes hands at average Rs 1,165/share

Profile image
By Nimesh Shah   IST (Updated)
Mini

Barbeque Nation is trading under some pressure on the back of a large block deal. 16 percent equity has changed hands in Barbeque Nation on Wednesday at an average price of Rs 1,165 which works out close to Rs 730 crore deal size.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell Barbeque Nat share

TRADE
Barbeque Nation is trading under some pressure on the back of a large block deal. 16 percent equity has changed hands in Barbeque Nation on Wednesday at an average price of Rs 1,165 which works out close to Rs 730 crore deal size.
CNBC-TV18 learned that the two private equity investors who combined owned close to 16 percent were the sellers in the block deal.
In terms of buyers clutch of domestic mutual funds, few large HNI investors participated on the buy side.
Shares of Barbeque Nation tanked as much as 5 percent in Wednesday trade.
Watch video for more
Catch all the stock market live updates here
First Published:  IST
Tags

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More