Barbeque Nation block deal: 16% equity changes hands at average Rs 1,165/share

Barbeque Nation is trading under some pressure on the back of a large block deal. 16 percent equity has changed hands in Barbeque Nation on Wednesday at an average price of Rs 1,165 which works out close to Rs 730 crore deal size.

CNBC-TV18 learned that the two private equity investors who combined owned close to 16 percent were the sellers in the block deal.

In terms of buyers clutch of domestic mutual funds, few large HNI investors participated on the buy side.

Shares of Barbeque Nation tanked as much as 5 percent in Wednesday trade.

